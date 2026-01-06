Browns Will Interview A Familiar Name For Head Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns are wasting little time casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and one of the first reported interview requests brings a familiar name back into the conversation.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have requested an interview with Todd Monken, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Rapoport added that Monken received multiple interview requests last year and is expected to be a popular candidate again in this hiring cycle.

“Sources: #Ravens OC Todd Monken has received a request to be interviewed for the #Browns HC job. He received multiple requests last year and should again,” Rapoport wrote.

He previously spent the 2019 season in Cleveland as the offensive coordinator under then head coach Freddie Kitchens. That year was forgettable for the franchise as a whole, but Monken’s career since then has taken a very different trajectory.

Since leaving Cleveland, Monken has rebuilt his reputation as one of the most respected offensive minds in football. His work at the collegiate level and more recently in Baltimore has earned widespread praise, particularly for his ability to adapt his system to personnel and quarterback strengths. That flexibility is something the Browns badly need as they try to establish long-term stability on offense.

The timing of this request also matters. The Browns are clearly prioritizing candidates with offensive backgrounds, especially those with proven success developing quarterbacks and building efficient systems. Monken checks both boxes. His current role with Baltimore has placed him at the center of one of the league’s most consistent and disciplined offenses.

This request does not mean Monken is the favorite, but it does signal the type of profile the Browns are targeting. They want experience. They want offensive clarity. And they want someone who has already shown the ability to command respect in a locker room.

As the interview process unfolds, Monken’s name is one worth watching closely.

