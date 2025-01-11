Browns Will Likely Cash In On Big Injury Insurance Policy With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are in a dark place largely because the Deshaun Watson trade has gone unfathomably badly over the past three years.

After re-tearing his Achilles during rehab recently, the future is looking even more bleak.

There could now be a light at the end of the tunnel as the team is likely to cash in on a big injury insurance policy due to Watson’s re-injury.

In response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter sharing on X that Watson’s re-torn Achilles puts his 2025 season in jeopardy, MoreForYouCleveland responded that the team “likely will cash in on the $44.3 million insurance policy with Watson set to miss 2025.”

#Browns likely will cash in on the 44.3M insurance policy with Watson set to miss 2025 https://t.co/N9nWY8OCFU — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) January 10, 2025

At this point, finding a way out of this contract is the only relief the Browns can get from this situation.

Any chance of Watson getting on the field and generating a return on investment is long gone.

The bigger question is whether or not fans will ever see Watson on the field again, as he’s looking at a timeline where he’ll be 31 years old at the start of the 2026 season, coming off a twice-torn Achilles and just 19 games played over six years.

The second torn Achilles gives the Browns a reason to consider seriously finding their next franchise quarterback this offseason.

It also makes it feasible to get out of this albatross of a contract a year early.

