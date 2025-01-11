Myles Garrett’s Jersey Is Now On Display At Pro Football Hall of Fame For Milestone

Nearly everything went wrong for the Cleveland Browns on both sides of the ball this year.

They faltered to a 3-14 record and landed the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft.

One thing that didn’t go wrong was Myles Garrett’s production, as he once again delivered 14 sacks and made first-team All-Pro, which made him the first to achieve one incredible feat and led to his jersey being sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Garrett’s jersey from the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 29th is now enshrined in the Hall to honor the game when Garrett became the first player in NFL history to log at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE @ProFootballHOF

Jersey worn by Myles Garrett, @Browns, against the Dolphins on 12/29/2024 when Garrett became the first player in NFL history to have 14+ sacks in 4 consecutive seasons. #DawgPound #Cleveland #Browns #NFL pic.twitter.com/ruBzw4oqr9 — Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador (@PFHOFAmbassador) January 10, 2025

Garrett fought through injuries this season to both his feet.

It popped up in September but didn’t stop him from delivering his typical production.

After picking up just four sacks over the season’s first eight games, Garrett finished strong with ten sacks over the team’s final nine games and two in his record-setting performance against the Dolphins.

Garrett has expressed disinterest in participating in a rebuild and indicated that if the Browns are moving in that direction, it may be time to part ways.

This is certainly not something Browns fans want to hear, but it’s an unfortunate reality of the team’s current state.

If the Browns can’t clear a path to success this offseason, they owe it to their future Hall-of-Famer to trade him while he is still in his prime.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Coach Will Soon Be A Defensive Coordinator