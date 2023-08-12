Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Will Miss LB For The Entire 2023 Season

Browns Will Miss LB For The Entire 2023 Season

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Jacob Phillips will likely miss the entire 2023 season after tearing a pectoral muscle Friday night.

It is the second consecutive season to end early for the Cleveland Browns linebacker with a torn pec.

He has never played more than 9 games in a season since entering the NFL.

Phillips led the Browns’ defense with 5 tackles Friday night before suffering his injury in the third quarter.

Cleveland’s 2020 3rd-round pick was fighting for a role inside with Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker.

But as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Phillips’ NFL future could be in question.

 

Missed Opportunity In 2022

When Anthony Walker went down with a torn quad last year, Phillips was tapped as the green-dot linebacker.

And over the next five weeks, he did a credible job in the middle of the Browns’ defense.

With 41 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pass breakup, it looked like Phillips was living up to his draft status.

But halfway through that 5th game, Phillips went down with his pectoral injury.

His breakout season ended on injured reserve.

And now it appears he’ll need a repeat surgery to come back next year.

 

Not The Only Injury From Friday Night

Phillips was not the only Browns player to go down in the loss to the Commanders.

Elijah Moore left the game early with a rib injury.

X-rays were negative and the team will wait to see how sore Moore is going forward.

Cornerback AJ Green went out with a shoulder injury in the second half.

And safety Bubba Bolden suffered a hamstring injury.

There were no updates as of this writing on Green or Bolden.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns Quarterback and former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel celebrates with the team after the Southwest Classic football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Texas A&M defeats Arkansas 35-28 in overtime.

Joe Thomas Reveals The Moment He Knew Johnny Manziel Would Fail With Browns

3 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Details Differences This Year for Deshaun Watson

4 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Previews Browns, Eagles Joint Practice

6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reacts After First Preseason Game

6 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Worked Out 5 Players

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

ESPN Analyst Reveals Rankings For Browns Roster This Season

1 day ago

Analyst Previews Deshaun Watson's First Preseason Game

2 days ago

browns helmets

Fans React To Browns' New DT Signing

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Pro Bowler Praises Denzel Ward's Ability

2 days ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Reaction To Johnny Manziel Netflix Documentary

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Praises Unsung Browns WR

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Harsh Record Projection For Browns This Season

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Stacked Defensive Line In 2023

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Injured Browns Player Showing Progress During Recent Practice

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Set To Work Out Former Colts RB

3 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Analyst Rips Into 'Lazy' Johnny Manziel Documentary

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Confirms Browns' QB1 Against Commanders

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Predicts Elijah Moore's Contribution To Browns

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About His Job Status This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Myles Garrett Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality This Season

4 days ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Set Record During Hall of Fame Game

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns CB Predicted To Have Breakout Season By Analyst

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Looking Sharp In The Red Zone At Camp

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Details Duels Between The Position Groups

5 days ago

Joe Thomas Reveals The Moment He Knew Johnny Manziel Would Fail With Browns

No more pages to load