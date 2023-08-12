Browns Will Miss LB For The Entire 2023 Season

Jacob Phillips will likely miss the entire 2023 season after tearing a pectoral muscle Friday night.

It is the second consecutive season to end early for the Cleveland Browns linebacker with a torn pec.

He has never played more than 9 games in a season since entering the NFL.

Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips, a former starter who finished last season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, will miss this season with a torn pec, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2023

Phillips led the Browns’ defense with 5 tackles Friday night before suffering his injury in the third quarter.

Cleveland’s 2020 3rd-round pick was fighting for a role inside with Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker.

But as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Phillips’ NFL future could be in question.

Missed Opportunity In 2022

When Anthony Walker went down with a torn quad last year, Phillips was tapped as the green-dot linebacker.

And over the next five weeks, he did a credible job in the middle of the Browns’ defense.

With 41 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pass breakup, it looked like Phillips was living up to his draft status.

We need to talk about Jacob Phillips' #TNFonPrime 🐶 1.0 Sack

🐶 1 TFL

🐶 1 QB Hit

🐶 1 Pass Defended

🐶 7 Tackles (via @Browns) | @jacobphillips_1 pic.twitter.com/LxgRGrkve0 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 23, 2022

But halfway through that 5th game, Phillips went down with his pectoral injury.

His breakout season ended on injured reserve.

And now it appears he’ll need a repeat surgery to come back next year.

Not The Only Injury From Friday Night

Phillips was not the only Browns player to go down in the loss to the Commanders.

Elijah Moore left the game early with a rib injury.

X-rays were negative and the team will wait to see how sore Moore is going forward.

#Browns Jacob Phillips breaks up a Deshaun Watson pass in 7 on 7 pic.twitter.com/ea8243CHVH — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2023

Cornerback AJ Green went out with a shoulder injury in the second half.

And safety Bubba Bolden suffered a hamstring injury.

There were no updates as of this writing on Green or Bolden.