Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message In Latest Workout Video

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message In Latest Workout Video
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has become increasingly complex as the preseason unfolds.

While much of the focus remains on the competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the most expensive player at the position continues working his way back from injury.

Deshaun Watson recently shared a workout video on Instagram from the Browns facility, adding his familiar “4OVE” motto to the post.

“Focus only on victories everyday… More GLORY,” Watson wrote in the caption.

The message signals Watson’s intent to return earlier than expected.

His commitment to recovery remains clear as he works back from dual Achilles ruptures that have kept him sidelined.

Watson’s potential return creates a complicated scenario for Cleveland. The former Clemson national champion represents the team’s largest financial investment at quarterback, yet his future with the organization grows more uncertain with each passing week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently named Joe Flacco the Week 1 starter for the home opener against Cincinnati.

That decision temporarily removes some pressure from the quarterback room while Watson continues his rehabilitation process.

However, receiving full medical clearance could force the Browns into an uncomfortable position. The organization faces a stark choice if Watson returns to health during the season.

Cutting Watson would not eliminate Cleveland’s financial obligations.

Each development in Watson’s recovery brings Cleveland closer to a decision that could define the franchise’s immediate future.

The Browns built their roster around other options while their highest-paid quarterback works toward a return that may never materialize into meaningful playing time.

