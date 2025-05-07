Insider Warns ‘Not To Sleep’ On 1 Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns were the most interesting team in the 2025 NFL Draft as they headed into the weekend with ten picks, including No. 2 overall, before trading down from No. 2 to No. 5 and selecting Mason Graham while also getting a 2026 first-round pick in the process.

The other major headline was when the Browns put a stop to Shedeur Sanders’ historic slide down the board all the way to pick No. 144 in the fifth round, but one insider recently warned fans of another rookie that fans need to make sure “not to sleep” on.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot appeared on ‘The Bullpen With Adam The Bull’ this week to discuss rookie minicamp, and she highlighted one rookie she is excited about.

“Do not sleep on Dillon Gabriel just because of his size. He plays big, and he plays with moxie, and he plays with confidence, and he’s got leadership. He’s played a lot of football. The moment isn’t going to be too big for him, and I can’t wait to see him stacked up against Shedeur [Sanders].”

A lot of fans and analysts have seemingly forgotten that the Browns drafted two quarterbacks in this draft because Sanders received so much attention due to his slide down the board and his last name, but Gabriel was selected before him in the third round and will have every chance to compete for the starting job that Sanders will.

It’s hard to completely forget all the pre-draft projections that had Sanders slated to be a top-10 pick while Gabriel was supposed to be a Day Three pick, but Gabriel was drafted first and Sanders will be handed nothing.

If one of these two rookies can emerge as a franchise quarterback from this competition, the Browns will look quite smart for selecting two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft.

