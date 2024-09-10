Browns Work Out QB Today

The Cleveland Browns struggled with quarterback Deshaun Watson under center on Sunday as the signal caller completed just 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

While Watson’s play was bad, news broke on Monday night that he is facing more off-the-field issues, too.

Could the Browns be looking at Watson potentially missing playing time to deal with those issues?

Although that answer is not clear, the Browns have wasted little time covering their bases by working out another quarterback for the roster if those fears are realized.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that the Browns entertained a quarterback in addition to three tight end prospects on Tuesday.

“Former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun had a great workout with Browns today per a league source throwing to tight ends Geoff Swaim, Tommy Sweeney and Irv Smith JR,” Wilson wrote on the social media post.

Former #Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun had a great workout with #Browns today per a league source throwing to tight ends Geoff Swaim, Tommy Sweeney and Irv Smith JR @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 10, 2024

Oladokun is a 26-year-old athlete who was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The quarterback did not make the 53-man roster, and the Kansas City Chiefs signed the former South Dakota State athlete to the team’s practice squad.

Over the past two years, Oladokun has remained with Kansas City despite not making the team’s 53-man roster.

The Chiefs waived Oladokun in August as a part of their roster cutdown, and Kansas City has not re-signed him to their practice squad yet.

Oladokun played at three colleges before entering the NFL, starting with South Florida before moving on to Samford and later South Dakota State.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals 3 TE Work Out For Browns Today