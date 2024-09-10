Insider Reveals 3 TE Work Out For Browns Today

In the Cleveland Browns’ season-opening contest, Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku left the field with a noticeable issue.

The Browns later confirmed that Njoku is dealing with an injury, a high ankle sprain that could keep the 28-year-old athlete out of the lineup for multiple weeks.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that three tight end prospects – Irv Smith, Tommy Sweeney, and Geoff Swaim – tried out with the Browns on Tuesday to add depth to the position.

Fowler noted that the move was a needed one in his post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Cleveland was in the market for a tight end before David Nkoju hurt his ankle Week 1,” Fowler wrote, adding, “Now, it’s a necessity.”

Smith was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, and the 6-foot-2 athlete remained with the organization until 2022.

Since then, Smith played with the Cincinnati Bengals for 12 games in 2023 and tried to make the roster for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Sweeney was also a member of the same draft class, going in the seventh round to the Buffalo Bills.

The 6-foot-5 tight end played in parts of the three seasons with the Bills, starting four of the 24 contests he played in and logging 18 receptions for 164 yards and a score with the AFC East franchise.

Swaim is an NFL journeyman after being drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

Since then, the 6-foot-4 athlete has played for four different organizations and earned 65 starts in the 100 contests he’s played professionally.

For his NFL career, Swaim has 110 receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns.

