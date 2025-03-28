Report: Browns Have Spent ‘Extensive Time’ With 1 QB Prospect

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, and Cleveland Browns fans seem to have no idea what position the team is targeting.

As it typically does, the rumor mill is running rampant, with some reports indicating that the team will pursue Abdul Carter, an edge-rusher, while others are convinced they’ll take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

Taking a player like Carter over a quarterback could be a risky move, but if the Browns are confident in a QB they could get in round two or later, it might be worth it.

There have been several reports that the Browns are interested in Jaxson Dart, which Ian Rapoport recently confirmed via ESPN Cleveland on X.

“Jaxson Dart has spent extensive time with the Browns,” Rapoport said.

Dart was a prolific player in college, and his name has gained some traction since his performances at the Combine.

He faced some difficult competition at Ole Miss, and while they might not have been among the best teams in the country, Dart held on and was still able to make some great plays.

The Browns have the power to shape the future of their team with the right draft picks, and fans will be watching closely to see what decisions they make on draft night.

For a team that has struggled for so many years, and has seen so many quarterbacks come in and out of the building, fans hope that this year can be different.

