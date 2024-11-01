Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Hearing From Arnold Schwarzenegger

As if the Cleveland Browns’ defense wasn’t already a nightmare for opponents, Myles Garrett decided to step it up for Halloween.

While most offenses dread facing the All-Pro defensive end in his standard uniform, the Baltimore Ravens encountered something more menacing in Week 8 as Garrett transformed into “The Terminator.”

His portrayal of the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger character generated buzz beyond the NFL world, catching the attention of the action star himself.

Schwarzenegger took to social media to share his appreciation of a video posted on the Browns’ official X account.

“10/10. No notes,” Schwarzenegger wrote on X.

Ssked about Schwarzenegger’s reaction, Garrett’s response revealed his longtime admiration for the actor.

“Growing up, being a huge Arnold fan, loving a lot of his work. So, it’s great to get a little bit of praise from him,” Garrett said.

.@Flash_Garrett was thrilled to get the seal of approval from @Schwarzenegger himself pic.twitter.com/itKXct6kSW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2024

The costume’s standout feature was its intricate mask, a creation by Mike Castro and his team at Madness FX, a former Hollywood costume design company.

They perfectly captured the Terminator’s signature half-burned, half-cyborg appearance, leaving both fans and teammates mesmerized by the detail.

Garrett’s choice of the Terminator wasn’t just about Halloween festivities. It sent a clear message about his mindset heading into the Ravens matchup.

The costume embodied the relentless, machine-like intensity that has become synonymous with Garrett’s playing style.

