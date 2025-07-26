Browns Worked Out 9 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns are deep into training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The front office keeps working to build roster depth as padded practices heat up.

With their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers coming on August 8, Cleveland wants every position battle settled. Friday brought nine free agents to town for tryouts.

The group included QB Carter Bradley, T Bless Harris, RB Deon Jackson, RB Toa Tau, RB Shane Watts, WR Nate McCollum, WR Cornell Powell, WR Sevonne Rhea, and WR Winston Wright, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

#Browns worked out Deon Jackson, Bless Harris, Carter Bradley, Nate McCollum, Cornell Powell, Sevonne Rhea, Toa Taua, Shane Watts, Winston Wright (signed) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2025

After evaluating the options, Cleveland signed wide receiver Winston Wright.

The former West Virginia and East Carolina player caught coaches’ attention with his speed and versatility.

Wright brings slot receiver skills and kick return ability to a corps that already features Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, and rookie Jamari Thrash.

The decision to bring in multiple receivers and running backs points to ongoing questions at both positions.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned while dealing with legal issues. Jerome Ford is nursing a minor injury. Those situations have the Browns looking for insurance options.

The wide receiver room appears more settled but still needs depth pieces.

Wright’s return experience could prove valuable given special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s emphasis on field position battles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have stressed that roster flexibility matters.

They want options as the four-way quarterback competition continues and other position battles take shape.

The Browns understand that depth wins games when injuries hit during the long season ahead.

NEXT:

Greg Newsome Breaks Silence On Future With Browns