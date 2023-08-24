Browns Worked Out Former Packers RB Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for ways to improve their roster ahead of this crucial season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team brought in former Green Bay Packers RB Kylin Hill for a workout.

The #Giants worked out free agent CB Will Jackson, per the wire. One of the top names still out there. … The #Browns worked out RB Kylin Hill. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023

The 25-year-old failed to find his footing in the league, logging just 11 carries in nine appearances with the Packers over two years, meaning he’d have to prove himself to even make the 53-man roster, especially considering he won’t have a lot of time to make a good impression.

Even so, with Jerome Ford being a ways away from being back, there’s a chance the team decides to bring in someone to compete with Demetric Felton Jr. for the backup spot behind star RB Nick Chubb.

Hill entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2021, serving primarily as a kickoff returner behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

He suffered a season-ending ACL injury just eight weeks into the season, and spent most of his second campaign on the PUP list.

Even so, he seems to be fully recovered from his injuries and, albeit limited, he does have some experience on special teams.

The Browns, however, will want to think things through before making any additions to this group, as they’ve developed strong rapport in the offseason and won’t want anyone to disrupt their chemistry with the season just around the corner.