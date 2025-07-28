Browns’ WR Battle Features A Potential Sleeper

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver room presents an intriguing puzzle as training camp progresses.

Jerry Jeudy sits atop the depth chart as the clear number one option. Beyond him, the competition remains wide open with several players fighting for meaningful roles.

Among those battling for position stands Diontae Johnson, a former Pro Bowl performer whose career hit turbulence last season.

The veteran receiver now finds himself on a prove-it deal, working to convince coaches that his struggles were temporary rather than permanent.

Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe recently identified Johnson as the team’s offensive “wild card,” noting his unique skill set amid an uncertain position group.

“Diontae Johnson is still the wild card. He moves differently from some of the other lower-profile receivers when he goes through drills, but Johnson is a lottery ticket. The first step is proving to the Browns last season’s troubles were a fluke, and then simply making the roster. From there, he might be able to climb a thin depth chart, but he’s still looking up at some other young receivers,” Labbe wrote.

Johnson’s 2024 campaign told a story of instability. He bounced between three different teams and managed just 375 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

That production falls well short of his previous standards, creating questions about his current abilities.

The Browns signed Johnson to a veteran minimum contract, giving him a low-risk opportunity to rebuild his value.

He faces stiff competition from players like Jamari Thrash, David Bell, Michael Woods II, and several others vying for roster spots.

Recent injuries to Cedric Tillman and Bell have opened temporary doors for players to showcase their talents.

Johnson has shown glimpses of his former ability during practice sessions, displaying clean route running and separation skills.

For him, sustained consistency in padded practices will determine whether he can climb back into relevance or fade into another disappointing chapter.

NEXT:

Early Concerns Emerge At Browns Training Camp