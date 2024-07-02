Browns OL Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

Browns GM Andrew Berry prioritizes quality and quantity on the offensive and defensive lines as he believes games can be won and lost in the trenches.

Defensively, Cleveland has one of the best front fours in the league with 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett leading a solid group that returns the majority of its core from the 2023 season.

Offensively, the Browns have one of the strongest groups in the league again this season with a combined 10 Pro Bowl appearances among their veterans.

PFF recognized the latter unit on Twitter, naming the offensive line the fourth-best group in the NFL for the 2024 season.

The Top-10 offensive lines going into next season, per @PFF_Zoltan pic.twitter.com/slDDmawYFf — PFF (@PFF) July 1, 2024

The solid unit is led by guard Joel Bitonio, a 2014 second-round draft pick out of Nevada.

Bitonio has been named to six Pro Bowls in his 10-year career, starting and playing in 144 career contests for the only organization he has ever suited up for professionally.

Opposite Bitonio is guard Wyatt Teller, a three-time Pro Bowler who Cleveland acquired from Buffalo after the 2018 season.

In his five seasons with the Browns, Teller has started 68 of the 75 contests when he played.

Veteran tackle Jack Conklin has the other Pro Bowl appearance on Cleveland’s offensive line, an honor he earned during the 2020 NFL regular season.

Conklin has been with the Browns since that Pro Bowl season, starting in all 37 contests for Cleveland during his time with the team.

Depth is also a benchmark of this offensive unit as multiple starter-quality athletes are rostered at the tackle and center positions, and training camp battles will help the Browns sort out their starting lineup this year.

