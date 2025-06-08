Browns WR Could Be Primed For Breakout Season

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up at wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy finally broke out last year in his first season out of Denver, but he has yet to prove that he can be a consistent No. 1 option.

Diontae Johnson is the primary candidate to do so, but, again, there are no guarantees, and this will be his fifth team in the past three years.

With that in mind, Max Loeb of the ‘Honor The Land’ podcast made a case for Cedric Tillman as a potential breakout candidate:

“Cedric Tillman is a guy that we look at, and you see the raw tools. You see that stretch of production when the quarterback wasn’t afraid to throw the football down the field in Jameis Winston. He’s got to stay healthy, and he’s got to get his opportunities and make the most of them. If he can do that, if he can make a leap, regardless of the stats, it’s going to put you into a world where you can’t just double-team Jerry Jeudy and leave him 1-on-1,” Loeb said.

Cedric Tillman has the potential to take the #Browns Offense to the NEXT LEVEL.@loebsleads | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Du0IpAhXyI — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 7, 2025

Tillman has shown flashes of strong play in his two seasons in the league, but he has yet to show consistency.

So far, he’s hauled in just 50 receptions for 563 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with the bulk of that production coming last season.

The Browns will go back to their run-heavy offense under Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees, and their quarterback situation might not be ideal.

Nevertheless, as suspect as it may be, it’s hard to imagine it being any worse than it was last season.

Tillman is entering his third year in the league.

Thus, he needs to prove that he belongs and is worthy of being kept around and, more importantly, getting big bucks in his next contract.

This will be a make-or-break season for the Tennessee standout, and if he takes a leap, this team will look a lot more dangerous.

