Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Classic Browns Threads Ranked Among ‘Most Impressive’ NFL Uniforms

Earnest Horn
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The NFL celebrated its 75th anniversary in 1994 by permitting franchises to use throwback jerseys.

Three decades later, the NFL has expanded the use of alternate uniforms by allowing different looks up to four times each season.

Last year, Cleveland wore alternates in three games: white uniforms and helmets with brown and orange stripes.

That look is among the “most impressive” in the league, according to CBS Sports analyst Jeff Kerr.

“The Browns’ throwback design goes back to 1946, when the franchise debuted in the All-American Football Conference. These uniforms were already sharp with the orange helmet, but became a true throwback when the white alternate helmet debuted a few years ago. The white helmet didn’t have stripes in 1946, but it’s a nice touch to a classic look,” Kerr wrote.

Cleveland was ranked No. 14 by Kerr, finishing as the second-highest AFC North team, behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 1972 home jersey throwback at No. 12.

Kerr selected the Miami Dolphins’ alternate home and road look as the best throwback uniform, and the “Kelly Green” home uniforms of the Philadelphia Eagles were second on the list.

Cleveland has not yet revealed which jerseys will be worn when during the 2025 season, but the announcement is typically made around training camp.

