Browns Draft WR Denzel Boston With Pick No. 39

Andrew Berry said he was not done building this offense after night one. He meant it.

With the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington.

“With the 39th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select WR Denzel Boston,” Cleveland Browns wrote.

Receiver room gets another boost! Denzel Boston, welcome to the squad pic.twitter.com/rQ0AVIoNqR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 24, 2026

Boston is a big, physical receiver who spent four seasons at Washington and developed into one of the most productive pass catchers in the Big Ten. His college career numbers tell the story of a player who grew steadily into a legitimate receiving threat at every level of his development.

As a freshman in 2022 he played in just 4 games and caught 2 passes for 15 yards. In 2023 he caught 5 passes for 51 yards across 14 games. Then everything clicked. As a sophomore in 2024 he broke out in a massive way, hauling in 63 receptions for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns across 13 games while averaging 64.2 yards per game and 13.2 yards per catch. He followed that up with an even better junior season in 2025, catching 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 73.4 yards per game and 14.2 yards per reception.

Over his final two seasons at Washington, Boston caught 125 passes for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those are the numbers of a player who dominated the Big Ten and made a legitimate case to be a first-round pick heading into draft weekend.

What stands out about Boston is the size and physicality he brings to a receiver room that already added the electric KC Concepcion on Thursday night. Where Concepcion is a smaller, versatile, do-it-all playmaker who lines up everywhere and creates chaos after the catch, Boston gives Todd Monken’s offense a completely different dimension. He is the kind of big-bodied target who can win contested catches, attack the ball at its highest point, and be a red zone weapon that opposing defenses have to account for on every snap.

The Browns needed weapons around their quarterback. In the span of two picks, Berry has added a Paul Hornung Award-winning versatile playmaker and a big physical receiver who caught 20 touchdowns over his final two college seasons.

The receiver room in Cleveland is looking like a completely different place than it did 48 hours ago. And Andrew Berry still has plenty of picks left to work with.

Day two in Pittsburgh is off to a strong start.

NEXT:

Analyst Tells Browns Fans How They Should Feel About KC Concepcion