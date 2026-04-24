KC Concepcion’s First Words Will Fire Up Browns Fans

Night one of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and it was certainly a night to remember. The night started with a shock when the Arizona Cardinals took Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick, which wasn’t expected to happen, and things just kept getting crazier.

One of the more surprising decisions for the Cleveland Browns was to make a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, where the Chiefs got No. 6 and the Browns got No. 9. They were still able to add Spencer Fano at 9, which is who fans were hoping for at 6, so to get him at 9 with additional draft capital from the trade was a massive win.

They also addressed the wide receiver position with pick No. 24, adding KC Concepcion from Texas A&M. Browns fans seemed thrilled with the team’s decisions, and Concepcion appears ready to go, wanting to make an immediate impact on this roster. He mentioned as much in an appearance on 92.3’s The Fan, indicating that he’s ready to help take this offense to the next level.

“I’m a playmaker. I can play from any position. I’m versatile. I can do it all. I’m ready to go, right now,” Concepcion said.

"I'm a playmaker. I can play from any position. I'm versatile. I can do it all. I'm ready to go, right now." ➡️ @Browns first round pick WR KC Concepcion w/ @KenCarman, @NathanZegura and @1Tyvis pic.twitter.com/wTzeeGjo5T — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2026

Concepcion was a lot of people’s projected target for the Browns at No. 24, so the fanbase seems relieved that they followed through and addressed this position of need when they had a chance to get a first-round graded player. There’s still plenty of work to do throughout the rest of the offseason and in the final six rounds of the draft, but they seem to be off to a good start.

This offense has been looking for a major infusion of talent, and a player like Concepcion can certainly provide that. Now that they’ve addressed the offensive line and wide receiver, this team will have to figure out who their quarterback will be, but that’s a problem for a different day.

For now, Concepcion, his family, and his new teammates and coaches are excited to have him join the team, ready to enter into a new era of Browns football that’s more offense-focused than they’ve been in some time.

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Andrew Berry Hints At Making Another Offensive Line Addition In Draft