Browns WR Is Looking For Redemption Season

The Cleveland Browns have some major questions to address on offense.

They still don’t know who’s going to be their starting quarterback, and while Joe Flacco seems to be in the lead, there are also some doubts about the wide receivers.

Jerry Jeudy looked solid in his first season with the organization, but he did most of his damage in the second half of the season, so he still needs to prove that he can be a consistent WR1.

Unfortunately, the Browns don’t have much talent next to him.

That’s why Cedric Tillman is looking forward to making the most of the extended opportunities, especially after missing almost half of last season with ailments.

When asked about last season, the third-year pro admitted that he wasn’t at his best:

“[Last year] was frustrating, but over with last year, looking forward to this year. We need more than three games. We need all 17, and more. I’m taking it one day at a time and just trying to be the best player I can be,” Tillman said.

Tillman has shown some glimpses of strong play in his brief playing days.

The former third-round pick has the speed and physical tools to make an impact, yet a lack of consistent playing time and injuries have prevented him from fulfilling his potential.

Now, he will have an opportunity to be the team’s WR2, and while the Browns might not be a pass-heavy team, there should be plenty of touches for him going forward.

The fans have always had high hopes for him, but it will be extremely hard to make a case for him if he doesn’t take a leap in his third year.

This will be a make-or-break season for Tillman, and his play will have plenty to do with the offense’s success – or lack thereof.

