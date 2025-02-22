Browns WR Linked Up With Cavs Star After Friday’s Game

The Cleveland Guardians shockingly made it to the ALCS last season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA.

Now, it’s time for the Cleveland Browns to get their act together.

Hopefully, that’s going to be the case next season.

At least, Browns’ WR Elijah Moore can hope that some of Donovan Mitchell’s stellar performances rub off on him.

As shown by theScore on X, Moore linked up with the Cavaliers star after their big win over the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell jersey swapped with Elijah Moore after tonight's win. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/04mMZS4vLp — theScore (@theScore) February 22, 2025

The Cavs put up a whopping 142 points in the win, once again proving to be the best team in the Association this season.

Moore’s days in Cleveland have been fairly unimpressive.

He was expected to get his career on track after an underwhelming tenure with the New York Jets, and given his speed, he figured to be a perennial downfield threat for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Fast forward to today, and that hasn’t been the case at all.

Some believe he’s not even going to be a part of the team next season, as he’s set to become a free agent.

The Browns are currently $31 million over the salary cap, and that means they will have to let plenty of people go.

Barring a major turn of events from now to the start of the upcoming campaign, Elijah Moore figures to be one of the odd men out.

