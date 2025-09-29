Browns Nation

Monday, September 29, 2025
Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Big Offensive Change

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to make a change at quarterback.

They can’t afford to keep playing Joe Flacco much longer, if at all.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi, who was one of the veteran’s biggest defenders, recently admitted that it was time to pull the plug.

Of course, the failure of the offense isn’t all on Flacco.

Some of his interceptions have been the result of dropped passes, bad route running, or just tough luck.

Also, he’s playing behind two backup offensive tackles.

That being said, it’s time to move on.

He’s never been mobile, but he can barely move now.

His arm isn’t as strong as it used to be, either, and even if it were, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t giving him the green light to sling the football down the field.

Dillon Gabriel looked sharp in the preseason, and the team has high hopes for him.

The setting is far from ideal, but after trading for veteran Cam Robinson to start him at left tackle, the writing might be on the wall for an upcoming change to the rookie.

Otherwise, the Browns might look like they are giving up on the season.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

