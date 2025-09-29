Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Big Offensive Change

The Cleveland Browns need to make a change at quarterback.

They can’t afford to keep playing Joe Flacco much longer, if at all.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi, who was one of the veteran’s biggest defenders, recently admitted that it was time to pull the plug.

“I think they make a change. Eight turnovers in four games. That’s 34 over a season. You cannot continue that. They had to give Flacco time to show the locker room that it’s over. You couldn’t just yank him if there’s still a lot of guys in that room who still believe in him. You just can’t continue at this rate,” Grossi said.

Of course, the failure of the offense isn’t all on Flacco.

Some of his interceptions have been the result of dropped passes, bad route running, or just tough luck.

Also, he’s playing behind two backup offensive tackles.

That being said, it’s time to move on.

He’s never been mobile, but he can barely move now.

His arm isn’t as strong as it used to be, either, and even if it were, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t giving him the green light to sling the football down the field.

Dillon Gabriel looked sharp in the preseason, and the team has high hopes for him.

The setting is far from ideal, but after trading for veteran Cam Robinson to start him at left tackle, the writing might be on the wall for an upcoming change to the rookie.

Otherwise, the Browns might look like they are giving up on the season.

