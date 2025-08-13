Jalen Hurts Opens Up About Talk With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up joint practice sessions on Wednesday ahead of their Saturday preseason clash.

During the workouts, cameras captured an interesting moment between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders as the two engaged in lengthy discussions on the sideline.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick from Colorado, has been competing for a roster spot in Cleveland’s quarterback room.

He sat out portions of practice due to an oblique injury but found time to seek guidance from the veteran signal caller.

When reporters asked Hurts about their conversation afterward, the Philadelphia quarterback shared his perspective on mentoring the young player.

“I’ll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I’m always there…giving my perspective on what I see and how I’ve gone about things. Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You’ve got to want it. You’ve got to want it. I’m supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities,” Hurts said.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders approached Jalen Hurts after practice today, and Hurts was gracious with his time, sharing his perspective on what he’s seen and offering some advice. Respect. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3CN7F3SqwG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2025

The two quarterbacks even shared a cart ride back to the locker room following their exchange.

For Sanders, getting advice from someone with genuine playoff experience carries real weight. Hurts entered the NFL as a second-round pick behind Carson Wentz in Philadelphia.

He stayed ready when opportunity knocked and seized control of the starting job.

The path from backup to starter requires patience and preparation.

Sanders faces similar circumstances in Cleveland, where veteran competition exists ahead of him on the depth chart.

If the rookie absorbs what Hurts shared during their conversation, he might find himself following a comparable trajectory toward meaningful playing time.

