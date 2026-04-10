Browns WR Shows Off Strength In Workout Video

The Cleveland Browns have been working diligently to fill their open positions over the past several weeks, hoping to beef up their roster. This team came into the offseason needing a lot of help, and while they haven’t gotten all the way there yet, they’ve started to make some meaningful changes.

More meaningful changes are coming before the 2026 season begins. With nine total draft picks, including two in the first round, fans are hoping the Browns strike gold for the second straight year.

One of the Browns’ biggest positions of need is said to be wide receiver, as Jerry Jeudy is their unquestioned WR1. There doesn’t appear to be much depth behind him, at least when judging 2025 performances, but one player who is already on the roster is looking to change that mindset.

Malachi Corley recently posted a video of himself working out, trying to get stronger ahead of the new season.

“Straight From The JunkYard,” Corley posted on X.

Straight From The JunkYard. 🧡🤎🐶 pic.twitter.com/BhANFxHsDr — Malachi Corley (@CorleyMalachi) April 9, 2026

The New York Jets used a third-round pick on Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after a lot of success at Western Kentucky, there were high expectations for him when he came to New York. Unfortunately for both parties, Corley didn’t play as well as expected during his rookie campaign, and the Jets released him after just one season.

The Browns picked him up shortly thereafter, and he appeared in 11 games for them last season. Corley was a non-factor as a receiving threat, but if he’s working this hard this early in the offseason, there’s a world where he comes into the 2026 campaign and exceeds expectations.

If the Browns can get more substantial production from Corley and find one or two pieces in the draft to supplement their roster, this offense could take a massive leap forward from what they accomplished last season. Their offensive line has gotten upgrades, and if their quarterback, whoever that ends up being, has more protection and time in the pocket, the Browns’ offense could look unrecognizable when the season starts.

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