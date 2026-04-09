Browns May Have Found The Right Voice In Todd Monken

When last season ended, the Cleveland Browns knew that they needed a change in leadership at the very top. That’s why they didn’t wait long to let go of Kevin Stefanski and start the hunt for a new head coach.

They found one with Todd Monken, who has been saying all the right things to the press. He seems motivated and ready to point the team in a new direction. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot talked about Monken and touched upon what he’s bringing to the team and its players.

She said that Monken is 100 percent himself and that will work to his advantage.

“You have to be yourself, and I think he is that. That will be a refreshing change of pace for some of the players to have a coach who is just real with them. He’s showing emotion, and that’s going to be a good thing for this roster, especially this very, very young roster. I think he should 100% continue to be himself and just tell it like it is,” Cabot said.

"You have to be yourself and I think he is that. That will be a refreshing change of pace for some of the players to have a coach who is just real with them. He's showing emotion and that's going to be a good thing." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Todd Monken's coaching style pic.twitter.com/sH8LA7b2BF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 9, 2026

Having a coach who is “real” is a wonderful thing for this team because they need to be practical and pragmatic about where they are, where they want to be, and what stands in their way.

Ideally, Monken is going to be an inspiring and supportive coach, but also one who doesn’t hold back. If he thinks that something needs to be changed, he will do what it takes to change it. He will sit with players, talk about their shortcomings, but also highlight their talent.

He hasn’t talked to the press that much since becoming head coach, but his short interactions have been markedly different from Stefanski’s before him. There is certainly more outward emotion in Monken’s words, and he speaks with optimism about the team that has fans excited.

He obviously made a good impression on the team’s ownership and front office during the hiring process, and many fans are now on board with Monken and his message.

His personality is winning people over, and it could also have a huge impact on players eager to be inspired and led.

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WWE Star Says He's 'Sold' On Todd Monken