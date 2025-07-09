Browns WR Spotted Training At Chad Johnson’s Workshop

The Cleveland Browns got solid play from Jerry Jeudy last season.

They rolled the dice to trade for him and then doubled down by giving him a contract extension before he played a snap.

It paid off, as he took a big leap and finally looked like a first-round pick, which he was in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Now, he’s looking to get even better ahead of his second season with the Browns.

He recently attended Chad Johnson’s wide receiver workshop, showcasing his skills with some of the best pass-catchers in the NFL.

As shown in the picture, Elijah Moore, Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Robbie Chosen Anderson, Jayden Reed, Courtland Sutton, Xavier Restrepo, K.J. Osborn, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja’Marr Chase also participated.

It’s nice to see that Jeudy has been putting in the work in the offseason.

There were worrisome reports about his maturity, leadership and accountability during his days with the Broncos, but it looks like he’s turned the page since the trade.

While the Browns will most likely use a run-heavy offense regardless of who’s at quarterback, Jeudy will be the focal point of their passing game.

Other than that, the Browns still need to figure out who’s behind him in the pecking order, with Diontae Johnson and Cedric Tillman as the most likely candidates.

