Browns WR Vows To Prove NFL Teams Wrong

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on several undrafted free agents ahead of this season.

They knew they needed to get younger at multiple positions, and while they fared quite well in the draft, they may have done even better after the event was over.

Gage Larvadain was one of those undrafted free agents.

Now, with the start of the season just around the corner, the speedy pass-catcher has vowed to prove he belongs in the league:

“Just continue to prove to myself and then give them a reason to keep me around,” Larvadain said. “And then prove to the other 31 teams that they made a mistake.”

Larvadain drew plenty of praise almost right away.

He turned heads with his speed and reliable hands, and his ability to make plays on special teams made him an even more valuable asset for this team.

The Browns had four roster spots locked in at wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and Isaiah Bond were a lock to make the 53-man roster.

That left only two roster spots, and Larvadain was a favorite to secure one of them due to his impressive performances in training camp and the preseason.

He even beat a proven veteran like Diontae Johnson for the spot.

Now, it’s all about making the most of the opportunities.

Like most undrafted free agents, he’s likely going to be stuck behind in the depth chart.

Then again, nothing should be set in stone in the Browns’ WR pecking order, and the door is wide open for whoever wants it the most to go and get it.

It’s not about where you’re taken in the draft or where you went to school; it’s about effort.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Johnny Manziel For Comment About Browns