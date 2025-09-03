Analyst Rips Johnny Manziel For Comment About Browns

Johnny Manziel’s rocky relationship with the Cleveland Browns remains a source of controversy almost a decade after his NFL career collapsed.

The former Heisman Trophy winner recently appeared on the “Nightcap” podcast and made headlines by expressing his continued hatred for the organization while admitting he actively roots against them.

His comments reignited familiar debates about accountability and wasted potential that have followed him since leaving Cleveland.

The remarks also drew a swift response from analyst Daryl Ruiter, who didn’t hold back in his criticism of the former quarterback.

“[Johnny Manziel] can hate Cleveland and the Browns all he wants. Here’s the bottom line: his failure is on him. He was the one who partied too much. He was the one who came to the facility unprepared daily. He was the one who disrespected an organization and fanbase that put their faith in him. He was the one who had a golden opportunity given to him and he wasted it. Look in the mirror. Cleveland wasn’t your problem while with the Browns. It was you,” Ruiter posted on X.

Ruiter’s response captures the frustration many Browns fans still feel toward Manziel.

His tenure in Cleveland was marked by off-field issues and inconsistent preparation that ultimately derailed what should have been a promising career.

Since Manziel’s departure, the Browns have undergone a complete transformation. The franchise has reached the playoffs multiple times and built a competitive roster.

This success makes his continued public complaints feel particularly hollow to many.

Manziel’s story serves as a reminder of how quickly talent can be wasted without proper dedication.

His recent podcast appearance shows he still hasn’t taken full responsibility for the choices that ended his NFL career.

The contrast between Cleveland’s recent progress and Manziel’s ongoing grievances only reinforces why his former team and its fans have moved on from that disappointing chapter.

