Bruce Arians Doesn’t Hold Back On Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Situation

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues drawing media attention, but one Super Bowl-winning coach questions whether that spotlight is even warranted.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians offered blunt criticism of Sanders’ media availability during an appearance on ‘Up & Adams.’

Arians didn’t hold back when asked about Sanders and his recent interview moments.

Rather than addressing the rookie’s comments directly, he challenged the premise of Sanders speaking to reporters at all.

“Why does the third quarterback get interviews? He’s got nothing to do with the game. It’s all for media clicks. He’s a heck of a personality. But the personality can’t come out until you do something on the field. It’s a big week for Dillon Gabriel and a big week for the Browns. For him even be available to the press, I don’t know why he’s doing it. There’s no sense to have him available. Whoever’s running their media relations should turn that down,” Arians said.

"Why is the 3rd quarterback getting interviews?" Bruce Arians on Shedeur Sanders @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/FEeampLaBZ — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 2, 2025

Sanders had embraced the spotlight long before entering the NFL.

He built a personal brand through his podcast and YouTube show, “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders,” which prepared him for constant media attention as a professional.

That comfort level has kept his name circulating in headlines despite limited on-field opportunities.

The Browns announced earlier this week that rookie Dillon Gabriel would become the starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco moved to backup, while Sanders remains third on the depth chart.

Through four games and a 1-3 start, Sanders hasn’t taken a single snap despite Cleveland’s offensive struggles.

The Browns rank 31st in points and 27th in total yards. Gabriel has thrown just four passes across two appearances, including a late touchdown against Baltimore.

It’s unclear how Sanders fits into the team’s future. Still, every interview and every moment on the field draws media eyes.

