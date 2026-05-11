Insider Turns Heads With Statement About Browns’ 2026 Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns had a very tough act to follow in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their rookie class from 2025 was incredibly impressive, adding several likely multiple-year starters as well as other useful contributors from those seven selections.

Now, their latest 10-pick class is drawing similar praise, with a potential starting left tackle in Spencer Fano and two wide receivers who can top their depth chart in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. There are also intriguing late-round picks, including potential starting center Parker Brailsford and developmental quarterback Taylen Green.

After watching them at rookie minicamp, insider Tony Grossi believes the Browns’ 2026 rookie class could be better than last year’s.

“I was impressed with the top four guys and also a few others after the fourth pick. I do think it has the potential to be a better draft than last year,” Grossi said.

"I do think it has the potential to be a better draft than last year," – @TonyGrossi likes what he saw from the Browns 2026 rookie class this weekend. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/eU9TrJr6kc — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 11, 2026

That is a very high standard, which, if reached, could put the Browns into playoff contention much sooner than anyone expects. Last year’s draft produced the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger, as well as All-Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was the No. 5 overall pick.

On offense, running back Quinshon Judkins was on track for a 1,000-yard season before getting injured, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in all of the major receiving categories. In addition, quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders each started multiple games.

In this year’s draft, the Browns landed as many as four projected first-round picks in Fano, Concepcion, Boston, and second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. They also traded up for third-round tackle Austin Barber, giving them five picks among the top 86.

Brailsford could prove to be a valuable sleeper pick that totally revamps the offensive line. Tight ends Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, taken in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively, could become valuable receiving threats.

Then there is the potential ceiling for Green, a sixth-round quarterback who has compared himself to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. At the very least, he could prove to be a useful gadget weapon for Todd Monken’s offense.

It is unlikely that every single pick will contribute, as last year’s class did, but there is a very good chance that the 2026 group could have just as many worthwhile players.

NEXT:

Insider Pushes Back On Hype Around Browns' Rookie QB