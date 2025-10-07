Bruce Arians Questions Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season with confidence in Kevin Stefanski’s vision, but early struggles have intensified scrutiny around the head coach.

With a 1-4 record after five weeks, the team’s struggles have tested the patience of many fans.

Stefanski now leans on rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback after trading veteran Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The transition signals a shift toward developing young talent, but questions about Stefanski’s future persist.

Former head coach Bruce Arians added to the conversation during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t know how he’s kept his job this long,” Arians stated.

Early losses often trigger conversations about job security, especially when doubts existed before the season began.

Despite two playoff appearances under Stefanski, the Browns have really struggled over the past two seasons.

Last year’s 3-14 finish put his position at risk, though the front office opted to give him another chance.

Flacco’s early-season performance, six interceptions across four starts, forced Stefanski to pivot to Gabriel, the team’s third-round pick.

While the losses continue, the focus has shifted to building for the future rather than chasing immediate results.

Stefanski’s postgame remarks often emphasize the need for improvement across all three phases.

His players have praised him in the past, but the tension between past success and current struggles raises questions about his long-term standing.

With Gabriel now leading the offense, Stefanski benefits from the patience typically afforded to coaches developing rookie quarterbacks.

Success with Gabriel or Sanders could extend his tenure into a seventh season despite a 41-48 overall record.

