Browns Nation

Sunday, December 8, 2024
Bruce Drennan Admits 1 Browns Stat Blew His Mind

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns talks with the postgame analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick (L) and Andrew Whitworth (R) after the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns began play after World War II, and the franchise has had plenty of success in the 76 seasons it has existed.

Despite the franchise’s longevity, players continue to find ways to rewrite the team’s record books.

That happened last week as quarterback Jameis Winston achieved something that no other Browns player has ever accomplished.

Winston’s final stat line blew the mind of long-time analyst Bruce Drennan.

On the “Bruce Drennan Show,” the host shared his excitement about Winston’s record-setting game on Monday against the Denver Broncos.

“Winston threw for a Browns’ franchise record of 497 yards. That’s incredible!” Drennan exclaimed.

Winston completed 34 of his 58 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions in the 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran quarterback’s performance surpassed former Browns signal-caller Josh McCown’s record of 457 yards set in 2015 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In 10 total appearances this season, Winston has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He’s 2-3 as a starter in 2024, earning upset victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at home.

Winston signed a one-year, $4 million deal to leave New Orleans and become a Brown.

Cleveland will have a decision to make this offseason about their 30-year-old signal-caller as bringing him back would create a quarterback competition between himself and the man he replaced, injured starter Deshaun Watson.

The Browns had a similar situation last year, opting against re-signing quarterback Joe Flacco during the 2024 offseason to avoid creating a quarterback competition for Watson this season.

Browns Nation