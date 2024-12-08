Browns Nation

Sunday, December 8, 2024
Browns Player Named To PFF’s Third-Quarter All-Pro Team

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland’s season has been a disappointment for much of the year.

The Browns entered this year with hopes of making a second consecutive postseason appearance, but a 1-6 start to the year derailed those expectations.

At 3-9, Cleveland is looking to finish the year strong and build some momentum heading into this offseason.

One player who has built significant momentum this season is defensive end Myles Garrett.

The five-time Pro Bowler looks primed to make his sixth trip to the all-star event as he’s recorded 32 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 12 games this season.

It’s for those reasons and more that Garrett was named to PFF’s Third-Quarter All-Pro Team that analyst Gordon McGuinness compiled.

“Garrett leads all edge defenders with a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade through 13 weeks, and his 54 total pressures are tied for fourth at the position. He also leads all edge defenders with a 23.6% PFF pass-rush win rate,” McGuinness said.

Garrett has three multi-sack games thus far, helping him achieve his seventh straight season with double-figure sack totals.

He’s currently 1.5 sacks away from his 100th career quarterback takedown; if the 28-year-old can achieve that mark this season, he’ll become the youngest player to record this milestone.

Early-season health issues kept Garrett from breaking through in the season-opening weeks.

Still, he’s participated in 564 defensive snaps – or roughly three-quarters of the team’s total defensive plays – in 2024.

After winning the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, momentum is building around Garrett adding a second piece of hardware to his collection.

