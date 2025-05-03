Analyst Predicts Which QB Will Win Browns’ Competition

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has become one of the most intriguing storylines heading into training camp.

With five signal-callers currently on the roster, fans across Northeast Ohio are buzzing about who might emerge to lead the offense when the season kicks off.

Though the competition has barely begun, predictions are already flowing from analysts and oddsmakers alike.

CBS Sports analyst John Breech recently offered his take on who might win the starting job, and he’s betting on Joe Flacco to win out in Cleveland.

“Head coach Kevin Stefanski will go with the steady Flacco to begin the season, and Pickett will likely be cut or ask for a release when he doesn’t win the starting job. Then, Gabriel and Sanders will compete to be the backup quarterback and the next man up when Flacco falters like he did with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024,” Breech said.

The Cleveland Browns have assembled quite a diverse quarterback room, ranging from Super Bowl champions to promising rookies, setting up what promises to be a fierce battle throughout the summer.

This assessment comes despite fresh odds that have Kenny Pickett as the frontrunner to claim the starting role.

The odds place Shedeur Sanders with the second-best chance of winning the job, while veteran Joe Flacco is in third place.

Dillon Gabriel ranks fourth, and Deshaun Watson appears unlikely to play this season after suffering two Achilles ruptures.

Flacco returns to the Cleveland Browns at age 40, following his impressive run leading the team to the playoffs last season.

Pickett, meanwhile, joined Cleveland via trade in March after spending last season backing up Jalen Hurts with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

