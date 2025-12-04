Browns Nation

Thursday, December 4, 2025
Bruce Drennan Calls For Major Change With Browns

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have used three starting quarterbacks during what has been a rebuilding year, and with another losing season already confirmed, it’s clear that something needs to change. The front office already had a shakeup earlier this season when Paul DePodesta abruptly left to join the Colorado Rockies, but if the losses keep piling up, there will certainly be more changes coming soon.

With DePodesta leaving and the constant revolving door at quarterback ever since the team traded for Deshaun Watson, the organization has had very little stability.

Despite big moves already taking place, analyst Bruce Drennan is calling for major change from the Browns.

“You can get two first-rounds and maybe two second-rounds for [Myles] Garrett. You certainly could get a nice return for [David] Njoku. Denzel Ward. [Grant] Delpit. You’ve got to start all over. The culture must change,” Drennan said.

The window to trade Njoku passed at this season’s NFL deadline, as he’ll be a free agent this offseason. As for Delpit, Ward and Garrett, they could be trade candidates in the offseason if the Browns elect to go that route.

That being said, this isn’t a path the Browns are expected to take. If they were going to trade Garrett, it probably would have happened already, as he publicly requested a trade before eventually signing a massive contract extension to remain with Cleveland.

Drennan calling for a fresh start likely also implies that head coach Kevin Stefanski should be gone as well.

All of these questions will be handled in the offseason, and it will be interesting to see just how far the organization goes when it comes to rebuilding and cleaning house.

Justin Hussong
Justin Hussong
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox,

