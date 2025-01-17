Insider Names Top-2 QB Options For Browns This Offseason

Like many teams across the league, the Cleveland Browns are likely in the market for a quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Deshaun Watson has not been the answer, and his unavailability during his tenure with the team has been frustrating.

With that in mind, fans and analysts alike have thrown around some ideas about who they think the team’s quarterback will be in 2025, wondering if the Browns will elect to draft someone or pursue a veteran in free agency.

Tony Grossi believes they could try their luck with a veteran who could bridge the gap for a year or two until the Browns find the right young player to develop.

When asked about his favorites, he talked about his top two veterans in a segment of his show, “The Daily Grossi.”

“I’m going to stick with Kirk Cousins No. 1, because I think he’ll be the cheapest, because I do think the Falcons will release him and still owe him $20 million. Plus, he fits here,” Grossi said. When talking about his second option, Grossi said, “I’m going to say Justin Fields No. 2, because that would be a tip-off that they prefer to go gung-ho, more dual-threat, read option, RPO.”

At the time of recording, the Browns haven’t made their QB plans clear.

They could go the route that Grossi suggests, or they might be more inclined to draft a rookie and see what he can do, even though this strategy hasn’t worked out well in the past.

They have a big decision to make, one that could determine the franchise’s fate for the next several seasons.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Could Bring Back Familiar QB In 2025