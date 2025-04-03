Browns Nation

Thursday, April 3, 2025
Bruce Drennan Doubles Down On His Browns Blockbuster QB Rumor

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Bruce Drennan Doubles Down On His Browns Blockbuster QB Rumor
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Dallas Cowboys recently added quarterback Joe Milton III in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Dallas acquired Milton and a seventh-round draft pick while sending a fifth-round pick to New England.

Recently, broadcaster Bruce Drennan created considerable discussion when he reported that the Cleveland Browns and Cowboys were engaged in trade negotiations involving Dak Prescott.

Despite prominent NFL insiders quickly dismissing that rumor, Drennan remains firm on his original report.

“I stand by the statement that I laid out on you last week. This could come about. Let me reiterate what I did here originally, in case you weren’t with us last week: Dallas and Cleveland would make a deal. Cleveland would get Dak Prescott, Dallas would get [Greg] Newsome and the 33rd pick, that’s the first pick in the second round,” Drennan said.

This ongoing speculation raises significant questions about quarterback planning for both organizations.

For the Browns, such a move would dramatically alter their offensive strategy moving forward.

Meanwhile, observers wonder if the Cowboys would seriously consider parting with their franchise quarterback.

Drennan’s reporting carries particular weight because he earlier stated that his information was coming from a “pretty darn good source” within the Browns organization.

What makes this situation unusual is the singular nature of the reporting. Typically, trades of this magnitude generate buzz among multiple reporters and insiders across the league.

Browns Nation