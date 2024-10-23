Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Gregg Williams Predicts Browns’ Wins And Losses

By
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has spiraled into a nightmare, with the team languishing at 1-6 and anchored to the bottom of the AFC North.

Their campaign opened with a decisive loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and despite scraping out a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns have since plummeted into a five-game losing streak.

Even winnable matchups against the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have slipped through their fingers, highlighting deep-rooted issues on both sides of the ball.

Former Browns head coach Gregg Williams recently painted a grim picture for fans on “Come Get Some.”

His forecast for the remainder of the season? A mere three wins, at best.

Breaking down the schedule, Williams sees dark clouds ahead.

He predicts losses in their next four matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

A glimmer of hope appears in Week 13 with a potential victory against the Denver Broncos, but that’s followed by projected losses to Pittsburgh and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams does see the Browns stealing two consecutive wins, one on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and another at home versus the Miami Dolphins, before dropping their season finale to the Ravens.

His analysis cuts to the heart of Cleveland’s problems, with their struggles on first and second down particularly crippling.

Constant third-and-long situations and drive-killing penalties have become an unwelcome trademark of their game.

For a team that entered the season with playoff aspirations, the collapse demands accountability.

The lack of discipline needs addressing — and fast — if the Browns hope to salvage anything from this disappointing campaign.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

