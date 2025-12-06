Browns Nation

Friday, December 5, 2025
Bruce Drennan Has Had Enough Of Kevin Stefanski's Message

Bruce Drennan Has Had Enough Of Kevin Stefanski’s Message

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend had it all: a muffed punt, turnovers, a massive punt return, a lack of offense, and plenty of special team problems. In the end, it made it easy for the Niners to walk away with a win, handing the Browns their ninth defeat of the season.

Speaking on his show, Bruce Drennan said he is tired of hearing head coach Kevin Stefanski say Cleveland will “clean it up” because the cleaning hasn’t happened, and no one is sure when it will.

“‘There’s going to be things that we can clean up.’ Don’t we hear that every week? When are they going to start cleaning it up?” Drennan asked.

At this point in the season, it’s unlikely that the Browns will look like a radically different team in their next matchup against the Tennessee Titans. However, small and substantial changes are possible.

For example, special teams can look better and more reliable, and Shedeur Sanders can continue to show improvements as the starting quarterback.

Cleaning things up doesn’t mean the team has to look completely different, but it does mean that they need to be more consistent and not make the same mistakes again and again.

Fans know that this season isn’t going to end well for the Browns, and they have mostly made peace with that. But they don’t want to wait until the start of next year before they see improvements.

They are hoping that the final five games of the season will showcase the Browns addressing some of their biggest problems.

It won’t be enough to get them into the playoffs, but it’ll be a positive pivot in the right direction.

Browns Nation