Browns Insider Gives Early Verdict About Shedeur Sanders’ Future

After a couple of starts as quarterback, the opinions of Shedeur Sanders are still split. Many Cleveland Browns fans want to give him more time to adjust to the NFL and find his footing, while others believe he isn’t the solution to the Browns’ long-term problems.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot was more nuanced with her view of Sanders.

She said that he is showing positive signs, but it’s hard for him to succeed with such a dysfunctional offense.

“I think he’s showing some signs that perhaps maybe he actually can be a winning QB in the NFL. I think he has show signs and he deserves a chance to keep going,” Cabot said.

Sanders Improving, Yet Browns’ Offense Remains A Hurdle

Sanders has many positive attributes about his game, such as his accuracy and his handling of the ball. He clearly has talent and is trying to show it after many weeks on the sidelines.

He is still adjusting to playing at NFL speed, but Cabot and others feel that he will only get better if he is given time to work on his game. This is why some fans are upset that Kevin Stefanski didn’t start him earlier, because they feel he missed so much time that could have been used to improve.

However, it is difficult for him to have a breakout season and impress many NFL fans with the rest of his offensive line having so many problems. As noted by Cabot, Jerry Jeudy is not looking like himself, but he is not the only one experiencing issues.

Sanders is looking better, although he still has room to grow.

However, that growth will be hindered by the numerous problems affecting Cleveland’s offense.

