Former Player Drops Bold Claim About Browns’ Draft Class

There is no denying that this season hasn’t been a great one for the Cleveland Browns, but they could be laying the groundwork for a very productive and exciting future.

A number of their rookies are having noteworthy seasons, and they are just getting started in their young careers.

Emmanuel Acho recently spoke about the Browns’ rookie class – featuring Shedeur Sanders, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Mason Graham, and Isaiah Bond – and said they could be a “generationally changing” group.

“If Shedeur’s who we think he is, the Browns drafted a generationally changing draft class. Harold Fannin is nice. Isaiah Bond is nice. Quinshon Judkins is nice. Shedeur Sanders, if we believe him to be, he’s nice. Please understand if Shedeur materializes into the player that we all know he’s capable of being, the Browns change, hopefully, the trajectory of that franchise. That, to me, is everything,” Acho said.

A few of these players have already earned a lot of praise and have even taken home coveted rookie awards, such as Schwesinger and Judkins.

As for others, like Sanders, they are showing promise but still have room to develop.

In total, this is a group of players who may not be where they want to be yet, but are on the right path. This is nothing but great news for Browns fans.

Obviously, this season is basically over, but how much of a turnaround can Cleveland enjoy next year?

