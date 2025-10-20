Dillon Gabriel Pulls Off Rare Feat In First 3 Games

Dillon Gabriel has now made three starts at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

It hasn’t always been pretty, and he hasn’t made many big plays, but he’s been efficient.

In fact, he’s already joined some elite company.

As pointed out by NFL on CBS, Gabriel is the first quarterback with at least 100 pass attempts and exactly two passing touchdowns and no interceptions in his first three NFL starts since Tom Brady.

The last 2 QB with 100+ pass attempts and exactly 2 Pass TD and 0 INT in their first 3 NFL starts – Tom Brady

That’s not to say Gabriel is anywhere close to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but it’s worth mentioning.

The Browns didn’t need the rookie to do much to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Gabriel and the offense relied on the running game, and Quinshon Judkins managed to gain 84 yards and score three touchdowns.

It would’ve been nice to see head coach Kevin Stefanski give Gabriel a better chance to showcase his skills, given that he was facing a lesser team at home.

Then again, they’re clearly taking smaller steps with him, and with strong winds and some rain, and a big lead, the Browns chose to err on the side of caution.

Now, things are about to get a little more difficult when the Browns face the red-hot New England Patriots on the road in Week 8.

