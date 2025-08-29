Bruce Drennan Is Ecstatic That Browns Player Was Released

The Cleveland Browns made a decisive move at kicker before Tuesday’s roster deadline, releasing veteran Dustin Hopkins and committing to a younger option for the 2025 season.

The decision ends Hopkins’ tenure in Cleveland after an inconsistent 2024 campaign that saw the organization lose confidence in his reliability.

Cleveland’s choice to move on from Hopkins has drawn praise from many, including veteran broadcaster Bruce Drennan, who didn’t hold back his thoughts on the decision.

“Thank God! The Browns dumped kicker Dustin Hopkins. My God, we could put Nick Pedone in there and have a better chance of making an extra point than this bum!” Drennan said.

Bruce is ECSTATIC that the #Browns released Dustin Hopkins. #DawgPound "We could put @NickPedone12 in there, that would be a better chance of kicking an extra point than this bum!" Presented by #mentornissan https://t.co/ouNQklEmQD pic.twitter.com/zKmsETpeZB — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) August 29, 2025

Hopkins struggled significantly during his final season with the Browns. The 34-year-old converted just 18 of 27 field goal attempts while missing three extra points.

The release carries financial implications for Cleveland. Hopkins had a $2.8 million cap hit for 2025, with $1.2 million guaranteed from his contract extension signed before the 2024 season.

Hopkins arrived in Cleveland through an August 2023 trade and initially impressed.

He went 8-for-8 on field goals from 50 yards or longer that season, setting an NFL record with five consecutive games with a field goal of beyond 50 yards.

He also established a franchise record with 33 field goals despite missing two games.

However, his performance declined in 2024. Hopkins went 9-for-16 on attempts from 40 yards or longer and was briefly benched in December.

His struggles continued into the preseason finale with another missed PAT.

Andre Szmyt, who spent the end of last season on Cleveland’s practice squad, secured the kicking job after a solid preseason.

The Browns’ willingness to absorb the financial hit demonstrates their commitment to finding long-term stability at the position.

