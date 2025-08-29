Former Browns First-Round Pick Released By Patriots

The New England Patriots made a surprising roster decision Friday.

Jabrill Peppers, a 29-year-old former first-round pick, made the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster but now finds himself without a team for the first time in his nine-year NFL career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news with additional financial details about the unexpected release.

“Patriots are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, per source. Peppers still has $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his contract for this season,” Schefter reported.

Peppers has started 85 games, including 26 with New England, and has totaled over 500 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced…

Peppers entered the league in 2017.

The Cleveland Browns selected him as the 25th overall pick and signed him to a four-year deal worth $10.7 million fully guaranteed with a $5.6 million signing bonus.

His rookie season saw multiple role changes under head coach Hue Jackson. Initially penciled in as the starting strong safety, Peppers was moved to free safety while handling both kick and punt return duties.

He finished with 57 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception across 13 starts. He also contributed 318 kick return yards and 180 punt return yards.

Peppers shifted back to strong safety in 2018, starting next to Damarious Randall.

That season produced 79 tackles, one interception, and a sack while maintaining his special teams role.

The Giants acquired Peppers in 2019 as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon to Cleveland.

After three seasons in New York, he signed with New England in 2022.

With Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams now reshaping the Patriots’ defense, Peppers becomes an experienced veteran available on the market with guaranteed money still owed.

