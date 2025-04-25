Bruce Drennan Names 3 Prospects Browns Could Take In Second Round

The Cleveland Browns provided the biggest shock of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by trading the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving down to No. 5 and passing on the opportunity to select either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Cleveland also picked up Jacksonville’s second-round pick and now has Nos. 33 and 36 overall, and analyst Bruce Drennan recently named three prospects he could see the Browns drafting in Round 2.

“It’s a real crapshoot even in the first round, but even more so as you proceed in this,” Drennan said. “I keep seeing Kyle Kennard, the edge rusher from South Carolina, affiliated with the Browns; Damien Martinez, running back from Miami; and Savion Williams, wide receiver from TCU.”

Any predictions for who the Browns will take in the later rounds of the #NFLDraft #DawgPound "It's a real crapshoot even in the first round, even more as you proceed in this." pic.twitter.com/g6ljj6SIoJ — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 25, 2025

The Browns have a big need at running back with Nick Chubb a free agent, and while Martinez is a strong prospect, there are two Ohio State running backs who just won a national championship right down the road who could be in the mix with one of these second-round picks.

TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are projected to go off the board quickly after Round 2 begins, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Cleveland used one of its next two picks on a running back.

Wide receiver and edge rusher are needs as well, especially after passing on Hunter and Carter, and Kennard and Williams would be solid choices.

The Browns recouped some of the picks they lost in the Deshaun Watson trade by making this move, and hopefully, Round 2 goes as well as Round 1 did for the franchise.

