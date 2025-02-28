Hanford Dixon Says Browns Won’t Trade Myles Garrett To 3 Teams

The rumors swirling around the Cleveland Browns trading superstar defensive end Myles Garrett are heating up again now that every franchise is gathered for the NFL Combine this week.

Although Cleveland GM Andrew Berry insisted the Browns are not willing to part with Garrett, analysts continue to predict where the defender will suit up next season.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon is chiming in as well, suggesting that Cleveland may be open to shipping Garrett to another franchise in exchange for an impressive haul.

While Dixon wasn’t sure which team could provide a “big enough package” to change the franchise’s stance, the analyst was certain of three teams that would stand no chance of landing the defensive end’s services next season.

“I know one thing: they’re not going to trade him to anyone in the AFC North. I guarantee you that’s not going to happen,” Dixon said.

Where do you think Myles Garrett will play in 2025? #DawgPound "I don't know, I'm kind of 50/50 on this whole thing…" –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/gg53oZ9yf0 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) February 28, 2025

Dixon added that the Browns do not want to trade Garrett, but he conceded that a team like the Washington Commanders has both the salary cap space and resources to pry him away from Cleveland.

The analyst advised the Browns not to settle for less than two first-round draft picks for Garrett’s services, adding that one of those picks would need to be a top-10 selection in the 2025 draft to entice Cleveland.

Dixon said he empathizes with Garrett after watching the Browns over the past eight seasons, understanding why the defensive end seeks to land with a Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career.

