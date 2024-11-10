Bruce Drennan Reveals His Concern About Browns Drafting A QB

Having a solution at quarterback would go a long way toward fixing many of the issues that have plagued the Cleveland Browns this season, and even though Deshaun Watson is signed through 2026 for a significant sum, it’s clear that he likely isn’t the answer at quarterback.

Many are clamoring for this team to take a shot on a rookie QB in the draft, but analyst Bruce Drennan has his concerns about that potential timeline.

Drennan isn’t sold on the idea of bringing in another rookie quarterback, and in a recent episode of the “Bonus Time With Bruce Drennan” show, he said, “We’ve drafted QBs No. 1 or high in the draft in the past. How has that turned out?”

Bruce isn't too optimistic about the Browns drafting a quarterback. "We've drafted QBs No. 1 or high in the draft in the past. How has that turned out?" Watch Bruce Drennan in free @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/Ag5PaVPBge pic.twitter.com/d5m8Dfqzhe — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 10, 2024

Drennan went on to point out that he believes it would take two to three years for that QB to come into his own and potentially lead this team to a Super Bowl, and he doesn’t believe this team has the right accompanying pieces to help them get to that point.

He doesn’t believe pillars of the team such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett have that kind of time and that 2-3 years from now could be much lesser versions of what they have been.

It’s a valid concern for Browns fans to have PTSD when it comes to the draft given how many misses at QB they have had, but there just aren’t a lot of options at this point.

It’s hard to go get somebody else in free agency when you’re paying Watson so much money, so the draft might be the only option to find a potential successor right now.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Wild Odds Browns Have To Win AFC North In 2024