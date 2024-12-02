Bruce Drennan Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Chances Against Broncos

Coming into Week 13’s matchup on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos have won two straight games and seven of their last 10 games, putting them in the conversation to make the NFL playoffs in the AFC.

The Browns, however, are just hoping to get through the rest of the season as healthy as they can be and potentially showcase some young players to get an assessment of what the front office should do in the offseason, with Cleveland sporting a disappointing record of 3-8, with only one win on the road this season.

However, Cleveland is fresh off of a bye week following a surprising win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field, meaning this team still has some fight left in it with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston leading the charge under center.

As expected, the Browns will head into this showdown with the Broncos in Denver as the underdog at -5.5, but Bruce Drennan believes Cleveland can pull off another upset against a team that has one of the better defenses in the NFL this season.

“They are a -5.5 favorite in this game against the Browns. I like the Browns’ chances in this game,” Drennan said.

Bruce Drennan likes the Browns chances against the Broncos. "They are a -5.5 favorite in this game against the Browns. I like the Browns chances in this game." presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwpki pic.twitter.com/ASoUVyohtC — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 2, 2024

With the Browns coming off an impressive win over the Steelers, arguably one of the best teams in the league right now, anything can happen once the game gets underway.

Cleveland has a shot to pull off another upset and potentially show some signs of life in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season.

NEXT:

Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game