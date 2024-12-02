Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns will get back to work on the football field, traveling to the Mile High City to take on Bo Nix and the scrappy Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, hoping to get their second win in a row after shocking the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 21.

Although the Browns were able to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season against Mike Tomlin’s squad, it remains to be seen if they can make it happen again against another team that leans heavily on their stout defense to get wins on a weekly basis.

Heading into Week 13’s matchup on the road against Sean Payton’s squad in Denver, the Browns made a few moves by waiving quarterback Bailey Zappe, signing defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to the active roster and elevating wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods from the practice squad, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Browns moves prior to game in Denver:

_ Sign DT Jowon Briggs to the active roster from the practice squad.

_ Waive QB Bailey Zappe.

_ Elevate WR Kadarius Toney and WR Michael Woods II from the practice squad. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 2, 2024

Monday’s showdown with the Broncos will put the team’s offense to the test, as they’ll be putting constant pressure on quarterback Jameis Winston while trying to take advantage of an offense that hasn’t played well all season long no matter who has been playing at the quarterback position.

It remains to be seen whether Winston and company are up to the task or how much Woods and Toney will be involved in the game in Denver, but it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility that another upset takes place if Kevin Stefanski and company can figure out a way to top Payton’s squad on the road.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Mike Vrabel Is 'Plan A' For 1 College Program