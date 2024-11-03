Browns Nation

Sunday, November 3, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Has Made A Decision On Offensive Line For Sunday’s Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns are looking to put together their first winning streak of the year on Sunday when they take on the league’s No. 1 scoring defense in the Los Angeles Chargers.

A big reason why the team was able to pull the upset over the Baltimore Ravens to end a 5-game losing streak last week was the fact that the offensive line finally settled in and only gave up two sacks, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has made a decision about the team’s O-line for the Chargers game.

92.3 The Fan shared on X Sunday morning that Stefanski confirmed that the same offensive line from the Ravens game will once again start against the Chargers, including Dawand Jones at left tackle.

Jones will be joined in the starting lineup by Joel Bitonio at left guard, Ethan Pocic at center, Wyatt Teller at right guard, and Jack Conklin at right tackle.

It’s a strong unit on paper that hasn’t had the chance to develop any continuity due to the slew of injuries suffered by a number of key members of the line, most notably Conklin, who is still knocking off the rust after recently returning from the torn ACL he suffered last season, and Teller, who just came off of injured reserve.

Jedrick Wills Jr. has been the typical starting left tackle, but he is also working his way back from a major knee injury suffered last season and has been in and out of the lineup this year, mostly struggling when he has been healthy.

Jones was solid against the Ravens and it is nice to see him get another start against the Chargers.

