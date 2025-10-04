Insider Has Strong Belief About Dillon Gabriel Ahead Of First Start

The Cleveland Browns are about to start yet another quarterback.

At this point, they might not even be looking for a superstar anymore.

They may just want someone who can play mistake-free football and keep the chains in motion.

According to Jason Lloyd, that might be Dillon Gabriel.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the Browns insider predicted that Gabriel would do a fine job in his first game as a starter.

And while he doesn’t necessarily think he will be a superstar, he might be better than some people think:

“I think Dillon is going to be competent. He’s going to get them into the right calls, complete passes, get the ball out quickly, keep the chains moving, and not turn the ball over. And that’s what they’re looking for—they’re looking for competency. I think he’s going to surprise people. I’m not saying he’s the starting quarterback here for the next decade; I don’t think that’s the case. The only thing really holding him back is his size. In terms of the mental side of the game, I have no concerns about Dillon. Arm strength? No concerns.”” Lloyd said.

🏈"I think Dillon is going to be competent. He's going to get them into the right calls, complete passes get the ball out quickly, move the chains and not turn the ball over. I think he's going to surprise people."@ByJasonLloyd says he has confidence in Dillon Gabriel👀 pic.twitter.com/6lMwrGr3tr — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 2, 2025

The setting for Gabriel’s first career start isn’t encouraging at all.

He will play in London against the Minnesota Vikings, a team known for its aggressive defense and for having the most creative and comprehensive blitz package in the game.

Also, the Browns will have a backup tackle and a recently acquired veteran holding down the fort on the offensive line.

Still, despite all of that, it’s hard to believe he can do much worse than this version of Joe Flacco.

The Browns will also need the pass-catchers to step up and finish plays.

But with this championship-caliber defense, Gabriel’s poise and football IQ, and the rookies balling out, this might turn out to be much better than expected.

The bar is quite low in Northeast Ohio at this point.

And anything slightly competent might be just enough for Gabriel to hold onto the starting job not only for the season, but maybe even for years to come.

